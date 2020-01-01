PINEVILLE, N.C. — It’s been a day full of surprises for Maria Gomien and Joshua Lewis. Their baby’s due date was still three weeks away, but around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gomien said her water broke.

“So, I called him immediately and was like, 'Oh my gosh, I think my water just broke, I think that’s what’s happening,” she recalled.

After driving from Clover, South Carolina, where the couple lives, Gomien said they arrived at Atrium Health’s Pineville hospital around 7 p.m. At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, baby Aiden Michael Lewis entered the world, weighing 5 pounds 12 ounces.

“He’s our firstborn," Lewis said. "He’s the first grandchild in both of our families."

But soon, these new parents would learn Aiden was also the first baby of 2020 to be born in Pineville.

“We’re still pretty shocked about that whole situation," Gomien said. "We were not expecting that either, but it’s pretty cool."

Lewis joked that baby Aiden couldn't wait any longer.

“He had to make a big grand entrance and get his few minutes of fame, you know,” Lewis said.

According to Unicef, more than 10,000 babies will have been born this New Year’s Day in the U.S. For these New Year’s babies, they’re not only entering the world at the beginning of a new year but also at the start of a new decade.

RELATED: When does the new decade start? Depends on you who ask.

It was surely a News Year’s Eve these parents will never forget.

“It’s the biggest gift I could ever have, it’s amazing," Lewis said. "It really is a surreal experience. It’s incredible."

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article said Baby Aiden was the first baby born in Mecklenburg County in 2020. Baby Aiden was the first baby born known to be born in Pineville in 2020, but the first baby known to be born in Mecklenburg County in 2020 was Baby Nico Ja'mor Wilson.

