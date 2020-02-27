CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission says every two weeks a child is killed by a piece of furniture, a television, or an appliance falling on top of them. And about every 30 minutes, tipped furniture or a falling TV sends an injured child to the emergency room.

"The tip-over hazard in homes is real," Karla Crosswhite, Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

New video shows a 3-year-old named Aris, climbing onto her dresser, then in a matter of seconds, it comes crashing down, just missing her.

Thankfully she is okay.

Aris' mother, Alissa Carlson, says she never thought it would happen to her child. Now, she wants everyone to know the dangers.

But not everyone is as lucky.

"I ran into Megan's room and she was lying on the floor," Kimberly Beck said in a previous interview.

Beck's 3-year-old daughter, Megan, died after a dresser fell on her while the rest of the family was asleep. Megan suffocated under the weight of it.

"I didn't know that furniture could tip you don't realize that something we all have in our homes has the potential to fall and injure or kill a child," Beck previously said.

Between 2000 and 2018, there were 556 deaths caused by tip-overs.

The vast majority of those deaths are kids under five-years-old.

"Don't think this can't happen to you," Beck said.

There are simple steps to prevent these tragic accidents. An anchor kit can prevent tip-overs by securing furniture to a wall. It's available at hardware stores, big-box retailers and online.

Furniture anchors are inexpensive and only take about five minutes to install.

Experts also suggest not leaving anything tempting on-top of furniture like toys or remote controls.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Neighborhoods installing license plate reader cameras

David Tepper wants a new stadium for the Panthers and he's doing a lot more than just talking about it

Drink beer in a treehouse when the world's biggest beer garden opens in Charlotte

President Trump's campaign sues New York Times for libel over op-ed