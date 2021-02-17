Random Acts of Kindness Day: You could get a free lunch in Charlotte

Wednesday is all about sharing the love with our neighbors through small acts of kindness that can make a big difference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several small businesses across the Charlotte area are spreading love and happiness for Random Acts of Kindness Day.

The good-natured holiday is Wednesday, and it's an opportunity for all of us to share the love with our neighbors and communities. Everyone is encouraged to post their good deeds on social media using #RandomActsOfKindness as a way to lift up the often negative feeds online.

In Kannapolis, the new police and fire chiefs will be handing out hot chocolate, face masks and other goodies on front of City Hall. Residents can drive by for the meet and greet from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

If you're going out for lunch, you may want to try your luck at Optimist Hall. Famous Harriet's Hamburger Sandwiches will be surprising five lucky customers with a free meal.

Do you want to participate but don't have any ideas? Think small: remember, it's all about spreading the love, no matter how simple the gesture. How about letting someone cut in front of you in line for coffee, or leave a few extra quarters in a break room vending machine so a co-worker gets a surprise free snack? Even just picking up a piece of trash counts.