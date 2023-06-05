The Thirsty Beaver Saloon is a local institution that has stood the test of time.

WCNC's Larry Sprinkle visits this Charlotte landmark and follows the footsteps of Mick Jagger.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the middle of Plaza Midwood, right off central avenue, is a one-story, 1,000-square-foot building. It’s surrounded on three sides by a 323 unit apartment building.

Known as the “Thirsty Beaver Saloon," this very unique location has become one of the most notable “dive” bars around.

The bar is owned by two local brothers, Mark and Brian Wilson.

Fifteen years ago, the brothers decided that Charlotte needed an real, down-home neighborhood bar. It didn’t have to be “large and fancy”, just a comfortable spot with country music on the jukebox and plenty of cold beer.

The Wilson brothers wanted to open a place where bikers, teachers, construction workers and lawyers could all hangout together and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere.

Because of this, The Thirsty Beaver is probably considered to be the bar “where everybody knows your name." It’s Charlotte’s own version of what “Cheers” accomplished on TV over 40 years ago.

On the walls hang classic posters of famous, and some not so famous, country music artists, along with some of the legends of NASCAR.

There is also a bar that features a collection vintage 45 RPM records.

Not all of the chairs match and there’s room for only two pool tables. Outside the saloon are a few more chairs and tables. All of this makes for a watering hole where the clientele keeps coming back week after week, year after year.

In 2015, the land around the bar was sold to a developer that wanted to buy the property, but the offer was rejected. Another offer was made and rejected.

That developer even built a fence around The Thirsty Beaver, hoping to discourage business, but that didn’t stop the Wilson Brothers. With some “encouragement” from the fire inspector, the fence was removed, construction continued and The Thirsty Beaver saloon stayed the same.

One night in September of 2021, The Thirsty Beaver Saloon became an international news story.

On that night, rock’n’roll legend Mick Jagger decided to stop in for a brew and take a few minutes to hang-out and enjoy his beverage without anyone realizing he was there.

It may have been the hat and the long coat that provided the disguise. But picture of Jagger standing out front of The Thirsty Beaver Saloon on that night soon spread around the world!

That visit put this Charlotte landmark on the map and has made it a stopping place for people to pose for a picture in that same spot and have a drink and maybe even buy a collector’s t-shirt.