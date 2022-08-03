Less than 20% of mechanics are women. This Charlotte woman is one of the few

Empriss Alexandra Garrett's love of cars is lifelong. As a female mechanic, she is one of the few women working on cars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 8 is International Women's Day and Larry Sprinkle introduces us to one female automotive mechanic working in a field dominated by men.

As a car mechanic, Empriss Alexandra Garrett is one of the women making up 17.5% of women working in automotive parts, accessories, and tire stores, according to 2021 statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I'm in a male-dominated industry. And that could be a challenge,” Garrett told Sprinkle. “I'm strong. I just consistently persevere and not let the haters get to me to keep"

Garrett is a California native that has moved to Charlotte to chase her dream as a mechanic. Her love for cars came from being around her grandfather who worked for General Motors for 25 years.

"I've always loved cars,” she said. “And it's just always been a passion for me.”

Garrett, also known on social media by her username "Diva Racer," also has a huge passion for drag racing.

"I love that more than fixing cars, she explained. “I love drag racing. It's like the funniest thing you can do"

This Diva Racer hopes to one-day host workshops and design clothes geared towards women. She hopes this will help empower women in the automotive field.

