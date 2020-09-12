150 new jobs coming to Charlotte as Global Electric Vehicle company selects city for North American headquarters

Arrival will add about 150 new employees and investing approximately $3 million toward their new offices in South End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced Wednesday that British-based global electric vehicle company, Arrival, is establishing its North American headquarters in Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arrival to Charlotte and are excited to partner with them on sustainable initiatives within our community. Their commitment to sustainability falls directly in line with Charlotte’s priority to move towards clean energy,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “And the job opportunities will offer our residents a career where they will learn innovative new skills in a growing industry.”

Welcome, @arrival! We’re so excited to watch your company grow in the Queen City and to partner to make Charlotte a more sustainable and energy efficient city! https://t.co/rQmiFSlpuG — CLT Economic Development (@cltecon) December 9, 2020

The company will be hiring a variety of corporate positions, including human resources, marketing, finance, and administrative professionals.