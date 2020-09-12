150 new jobs coming to Charlotte as Global Electric Vehicle company selects city for North American headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced Wednesday that British-based global electric vehicle company, Arrival, is establishing its North American headquarters in Charlotte.
Arrival will add about 150 new employees and investing approximately $3 million toward their new offices in South End.
“We are thrilled to welcome Arrival to Charlotte and are excited to partner with them on sustainable initiatives within our community. Their commitment to sustainability falls directly in line with Charlotte’s priority to move towards clean energy,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “And the job opportunities will offer our residents a career where they will learn innovative new skills in a growing industry.”
The company will be hiring a variety of corporate positions, including human resources, marketing, finance, and administrative professionals.
“Today’s announcement is another exciting step for Arrival, as we build on our mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. I am personally thrilled to be partnering with the City of Charlotte, as we bring our North American Headquarters to the city, and work in tandem to develop solutions for their electrification and sustainability goals,” said Mike Ableson, Arrival CEO of Arrival Automotive.
