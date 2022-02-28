Many organizations claim to offer relief for Ukrainians during the Russian invasion but some charities don't live up to their promises.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, providing emergency relief to Ukraine is paramount but before you make any donation, you should do some research to make sure the money's going to a good place.

The Better Business Bureau and Give.org suggest asking these five questions before making any donations to relief efforts in Ukraine.

1. Can the charity access the impacted area?

Donating to an organization that already has a presence in Ukraine helps to provide quick emergency relief.

2. Will this type of donation be helpful?

Donating to local clothing and food drives might not be practical because the goods collected then need to be shipped overseas.

3. What experience does the charity have in providing emergency relief?

Providing emergency relief to war-torn regions is a major undertaking. Less experienced groups might not be able to provide the same level of relief as more experienced organizations.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

4. What percentage of my donation goes to relief?

The BBB warns to be suspicious of any charity claiming 100% of the money donated goes to relief. Even a credit card donation has a processing fee. Furthermore, every organization has administrative costs.

5. Is the charity trustworthy?

Research the charity to make sure standards are being met.

The Better Business Bureau and Give.org compiled a list of accredited charities providing emergency relief to Ukraine. Click here for the complete list.

Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts