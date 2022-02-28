Ukraine's impact can also be felt right here in the Queen City

Ukraine supporters are planning to protest this afternoon ahead of the city council meeting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The crisis in Ukraine is also hitting home for many Ukrainians living in Charlotte.

Out of the thousands of people trying to leave Ukraine to escape violence and terror, some of them have families living right here in our area.

We have seen anti-Russia protests breaking out all over the country, and this afternoon some people are planning to protest ahead of the city council meeting.

We spoke with locals who say the clock is ticking as their loved ones fight to leave the country.

"A jet was shot down over our apartment and crashed into the building behind us," Matt Thacker, a Charlotte native, said. "We saw the flash of light and the huge explosion that jus shakes the walls."

He said after the devastating incident they’re now trying to evacuate to safety.

"The train stations sort of, sort of in lockdown, and that's kind of everywhere," Thacker said. "There's no tickets anymore, you just kind of show up somewhere and hope you find something."

He said he is empowered by Ukraine’s strength and resilience, but with Russia's nuclear forces ordered on high alert some people say every minute is critical.

Ukraine supporters are planning to gather here outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Center Monday afternoon to call for peace.