Where's The Money? | Ally Financial looking for job-seekers in Charlotte, Detroit with virtual job fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Job hunters have a chance to join a virtual job fair for one of more than 500 open positions with Ally Financial.

The company is holding the virtual fair on June 24 at 5 p.m. The new roles are technology-based, which the company says will focus on "accelerating Ally's digital capabilities while advancing and securing the company's core". Candidates have the opportunity to work with cutting edge technology as well, according to the company.