Gov. Cooper visiting new Centene Corporation HQ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is making a stop in Charlotte Monday.

Cooper will give a speech at the new East Coast Headquarters of Centene Corporation.

“Centene’s investment here is great for the Charlotte area and our whole state,” Governor Cooper said. “Centene knows that North Carolina has a resilient economy, ready workforce, livable communities and a host of other assets that make our state a leading destination for forward-thinking businesses.”

Centene Corporation provides high-quality health and wellness services for individuals covered by private health insurers, Medicare, Medicaid and government-sponsored plans for military personnel, veterans and correctional facilities. Founded in 1984, the company currently serves more than 23 million Americans across all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., the company reported nearly $75 billion in revenue for 2019, a 24.2 percent increase from the prior year.

“We chose Charlotte as the home to our East Coast headquarters because we believe it will enable us to continue our strong growth and our mission to serve the most vulnerable populations,” said Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO of Centene. “We look forward to our future in Charlotte and intend to be a strong part of the community, as we are in all of the places where we have business operations.”

The health care company plans to create 6,000 new jobs in the Queen City, with 3,000 of those jobs available by the end of next year.

The event is slated for 11 a.m. Monday morning.

