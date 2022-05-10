According to Crunchbase, less than 3% of venture capital raised since 2015 has gone to Black or Latino founders. But a new program is looking to change that.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon company is committing more than $30 million to early-stage startups led by Black, Latino, LGBTQIA+ and women founders as part of its new AWS Impact Accelerator.

Over the three-year commitment, AWS will provide funding and guidance for a series of programs that will help these organizations build successful companies.

"We've always here at Amazon and AWS have been committed to startups, and to being a part of their success," LaDavia Drane, the Global Head and Director of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for Amazon Web Services, said. "Right now, we are really focused, though, on leveling the playing field for those startups and those founders who might not have had equitable access in the past."

Each qualifying startup will receive $125,000 in an unrestricted cash grant and up to $100,000 in AWS service credits through AWS Activate, a program that has helped hundreds of thousands of early-stage startups grow their businesses in the cloud. Startups that qualify for AWS Activate can use these credits for scalable, reliable, and secure AWS Cloud services such as computing, storage, database, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning.

The eight-week program will come with extensive training, mentoring, technical guidance, introductions to Amazon leaders and teams, networking opportunities with potential investors, and ongoing advisory support. A single day in the program could include lessons from an AWS solutions architect on optimizing cloud infrastructure, guidance on investor pitching from an experienced startup CEO, and leadership dos and don’ts from a third-party organization that provides support to startups.

Startups will also learn how to use Amazon processes such as “two-way door decision making” and “working backward” to drive day-to-day decisions and build nimble, innovative teams.

After a startup completes the program, it will continue to receive guidance and resources through a virtual community, alumni events, permanent access to the curriculum (including future content), and ongoing advisory support from mentors and AWS technical experts.

Applications are now open for the first AWS Impact Accelerator for Black Founders. The program will kick off in June for U.S.-based startups. The first AWS Impact Accelerator for Women Founders will take place in the second half of the year. The AWS Impact Accelerator for LGBTQIA+ Founders and AWS Impact Accelerator for Latino Founders will follow in 2023.