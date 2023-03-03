Apartment sizes in Charlotte have decreased, study says

Apartments shrank by 9 square feet over the last ten years in Charlotte, as an average of 938 square feet of space was offered in 2013.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A study by Rent Cafe found that apartment sizes across the country have shrunk over the last ten years, including in the Charlotte area.

Apartments shrank by 9 square feet over the last ten years in Charlotte, as an average of 938 square feet of space was offered in 2013. Today, the average Charlotte apartment measures 929 square feet, less than what renters get in Greensboro, Winston-Salem or Raleigh.

Still, this number is more than the national average of 887 square feet. This is a 54-square-foot drop since 10 years ago.

Rent Cafe believes the smaller apartments trend is likely to persist, as units under construction in the city are estimated to average 923 square feet once completed.

The drop in size can be attributed to more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market in 2022, reaching a historic share of 57%.

