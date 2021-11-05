Big North Carolina factory likely to be Toyota battery plant

Officials said the event will welcome a new industry to a 1,800-acre called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Greensboro.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project, which likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory with 1,750 workers.

Officials from the state and an unidentified company will attend. Officials said the event will welcome a new industry to a 1,800-acre called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Greensboro.

In October, Toyota announced plans to build a new $1.29 billion U.S. factory to make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The automaker said the plant would start making batteries in 2025.

State legislators and the office of Gov. Roy Cooper either wouldn’t comment or did not return messages.

