Gordon Ramsay to launch new 'food market' concept in North Carolina

Gordon Ramsay Food Market is set to open in early 2022 at Harrah's Cherokee. It will combine several of the iconic chef's flavors in a single location.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary TV chef Gordon Ramsay has chosen North Carolina for his first-ever food market concept.

Gordon Ramsay Food Market will open at Harrah's Cherokee Casino and Resort in early 2022. The new restaurant is expected to bring 150 jobs to western North Carolina.

Ramsay, whose restaurants have multiple Michelin stars around the world, already has restaurants in partnership with Harrah's Cherokee's parent company, Caesars Entertainment.

Ramsay first visited western North Carolina in 2020 while filming his National Geographic show "Uncharted."

"After I visited the area and fell in love with it, I knew there had to be an opportunity with our partners," Ramsay said.

Gordon Ramsay Food Market will have seven different dining options that will all serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dine-in options will be paired with "market-style" options to give guests a varied culinary experience. The market will include Truffles Pub, Street Burger, Street Pizza, GR Sushi, Fish & Chips, Catch Cafe & Raw Bar and GR Bake & Brew.

