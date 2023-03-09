Hendrick Motorsports plans new $23 million manufacturing facility

Concord City Council is expected to approve a tax incentive that will allow Hendrick Motorsports to build a $23.7 million manufacturing facility on its campus.

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord City leaders are expected to approve a one-year tax incentive Thursday that will allow Hendrick Motorsports to build a new $23.7 million manufacturing facility on its sprawling campus in Cabarrus County.

The proposed facility would be built along Hendrick Auto Plaza Northwest in Concord, next to Hendrick's Kia and Volkswagen car dealerships.

Concord City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss granting tax incentives to HRSEI, LLC., which is associated when Hendrick's company. The plans call for a 269,500-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility that will attract a "premier" manufacturing tenant.

The total investment for the 30-acre property would be $23.7 million. If city council approves the tax incentive, the city of Concord would still collect a one-year net revenue of $17,064. The total value of the one-year grant is estimated to equal $96,696, depending on the actual investment.

Details on the new manufacturing facility are limited. WCNC Charlotte reached out to Hendrick Motorsports for more information but has not yet heard back.

