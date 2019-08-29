CONCORD, N.C. — Hundreds of jobs will be created after Carvana builds a new inspection and reconditioning facility in Cabarrus County.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday.

"The online marketplace only works for buyers and sellers when hardworking people are moving the supply chain forward. We know our quality workforce is a major reason why Carvana chose to grow and invest in our state," said Cooper.

The company, known for its car vending machines, will invest more than $30 million in Concord and create more than 400 jobs.

"Carvana has been growing extremely rapidly over the last several years and we are working to bring The New Way to Buy a Car to even more customers all the time," said Benjamin Morens, director of infrastructure development and operations at Carvana.

The average salary for the new positions was estimated at $38,000 a year, which the governor's office said was in line with the average wage in Cabarrus County.

Over the course of a 12-year term, the project is estimated to grow North Carolina's economy by nearly $512 million, according to the governor's office.

"Carvana is a fast-growing company with an innovative business model," said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “We welcome these new jobs to Cabarrus County and our region."

