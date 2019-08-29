YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer chase that crossed a state line from Virginia to North Carolina ended in a crash and fire, officials say.

The incident started on Interstate 81 in Southwest Virginia on Wednesday. Virginia state police initiated a stop due to a left lane restriction, as big rigs aren't allowed in the left lane on I-81.

The driver did not stop, officials confirm, and was 40 miles from the North Carolina border when the pursuit started. Officials say he went from I-81 and picked up I-77 south.

Three Virginia state police cruisers were struck with minor damage by the driver of the tractor-trailer during the chase, but no Virginia officers have any confirmed injuries.

Virginia State Highway Patrol officers pursued it until it reached the state line. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office is now the lead on the crash, which happened just north of the Iredell County line.

North Carolina deputies threw out multiple 'Stop Sticks' which slashed the tires on the big rig. At one point, officials say he was riding on his rims, tearing up asphalt on the highway.

The rims caught fire, eventually igniting the truck.

The driver is now in custody and multiple charges are pending in both states.

