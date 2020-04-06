LIST: Charlotte businesses that are permanently closing after COVID-19

Numerous businesses in the Charlotte area have announced they will be closing their doors forever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple businesses in the Charlotte area have announced recently that they will be closing their doors forever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment as businesses nationwide remain closed or operating at lower capacity if possible, in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The impact has been felt heavily by small businesses in Charlotte, particularly in the hospitality industry.

The following businesses have announced that they will be closed:

Queen City Q: After eight years of doing business in Charlotte, Queen City Q's owners tweeted that there's "no path to success" after being closed for two months, reopening and closing again.

Queen City Q posted on social media that they were closing their doors due to unrest in uptown Charlotte.

Manor Theatre: Regal's Manor Theatre in Myers Park announced in May it would be closing after 73 years.

Taco Mac: SouthPark Taco Mac, which opened in 2010, has closed permanently to the public.