GASTONIA, N.C. — Mary Jo's Cloth Store announced the "Famous Gastonia Landmark" will be closing at the end of August.

The business was founded by Mary Jo Cloninger in 1951 with a $500 loan from her father in the back of his grocery store.

"Generations of fabric seekers have shopped for materials for everything from prom and wedding dresses to upholstery and quilting must-haves for almost 70 years," according to the store's website.

Cloninger's son, Thomas, took over the business a few years ago when his mom's health began to decline. She passed away in March 2017.

"No one could run this place like Mary Jo herself, and the time has come for me to retire. We plan to sell through the limited inventory still available as well as the fixtures by the end of the sale," he said on the website.

A retirement sale will run from August 18-31. The store is at 401 Cox Rd. in Gastonia.

