CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina-based organic grocery store Earth Fare announced it will be closing all its stores.

The company says all employees have been notified that the grocer's stores and corporate offices will be closed. In a press release, the company said "the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly."

Earth Fare says it will begin inventory liquidation at all stores in preparation of shutting down. The company says it will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts. The liquidation sales will

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” said Earth Fare.

Earth Fare has opened multiple stores in the Charlotte area in recent years, including locations in Steele Creek and Concord Mills. The company says new initiatives aimed at growth and expansion led to financial issues.

“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a goforward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” added Earth Fare.