Apartments, retail to shape proposed UNC Charlotte student Main Street

Developers are hoping to build a new student-centered Main Street district across from UNC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Main Street district could be coming to the University City area.

Developers are hoping to turn the Mallard Pointe Shopping Center on North Tryon Street into a student gathering place with businesses tailored to the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

The more than 30-year-old center is across the street from the campus and currently houses a grocery store, dry cleaner, and restaurants, among other shops. Now, Cambridge Properties, Inc., which owns the center, is hoping to split it into four quadrants with apartments, retail, and office space.

"We have rezoned district one for 300 apartment units and retail," CEO George Maloomian said. "We have filed a rezoning petition for district two.”

It's an idea years in the making, according to Tobe Holmes with University City Partners, which is assisting with the project.

"Particularly, after Kohls' lease ended about five years ago and they left," Holmes said, "that opens this place up for redevelopment.”

They're hoping to create something walkable and unique supporting the university and surrounding area.

"As long as they control the traffic a little bit better, especially right here in this area, I think it’ll be really good," Tyjon Pringle, a University City resident, said.

Anthony Tutwiler is a sophomore at Charlotte and said he shops at the Mallard Pointe grocery store often.

"I love this shopping center," he said. "I think Charlotte’s needed an upgrade for a while now, especially with student life outside of campus. I think it’s a great idea. Hopefully, it gets done sooner than later.”

Tutweiler may get to see some of the district before he graduates; Maloomian said they're hoping to start construction in 12-18 months with the goal of completing it in five to 10 years.