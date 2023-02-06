Remote job openings dwindling as companies bring employees back to the office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While many workers had no choice but to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tide has turned with many employers demanding in-person hours to raise productivity.
This has led to pushback from many remote workers who have no desire to go back into the office after growing accustomed to the flexibility of working from home.
Some companies are doing away with remote work altogether. The problem is as the demand to work remotely has remained steady, the number of virtual job listings has quickly dwindled.
It's a shift that's made gigs with virtual flexibility highly sought after and competitive. According to LinkedIn, remote-only jobs are making up just 13% of job postings, compared to 21% less than a year ago.
At the same time, pressure is mounting for employees to return to the office. A recent Gallup poll suggests some workers aren't as invested as they once were. The poll found 32% of workers are engaged with their position compared to 36% in 2020. It's likely why workplace trends, like quiet quitting and "work your wage," have become popular topics on social media.
