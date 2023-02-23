Charlotte area named among top five places for Black entrepreneurs

Black-owned businesses making up 27.59% of all businesses in the area, according to Smart Asset.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black-owned businesses make up just 3% of all businesses in the US, according to Smart Asset, but the Charlotte area is proving to be a hotspot for Black entrepreneurs.

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia recently ranked number two among the top 15 places for Black entrepreneurs, with Black-owned businesses making up 27.59% of all businesses in the area, according to Smart Asset.

The area ranked just below Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown in Texas, which saw an 88.27% increase in the number of Black-owned businesses between 2018 and 2020

The study also found the startup early survival rate in the state as a whole is just over 82% (ranking number five across the country).

Other areas in North Carolina on the list include Raleigh-Cary at number nine and Greensboro-High Point at number 13.

See the top ten areas ranked below:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Huntsville, AL Raleigh-Cary, NC Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

