As delta variant spreads, SHOUT! festival organizers postpone until 2022

Festival organizers say they want to protect the health and safety of patrons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The organizers behind the SHOUT! festival in Charlotte have chosen to postpone the event until 2022, citing health and safety concerns.

Blumenthal Performing Arts and Charlotte Center City Partners announced the decision in a news release on Monday. The celebration was originally supposed to happen from September 17 through October 3, but will now instead be delayed.

“We had great plans for Charlotte SHOUT! 2021 that are just going to have to wait a little longer,” said Blumenthal Performing Arts CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is ready for a big regional festival that melds together local and international artists, thought leaders, and loads of free activities to bring our community together. Count on us to be back when circumstances are right to safely host a great arts festival and community celebration.”

The continued spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the postponement. Organizers are hoping the spread dies down by next year so the festivities can resume.

“While we are disappointed to delay the celebration, we are committed to our patrons’ health and safety and believe this is the appropriate action to take in light of the delta variant and based on guidance from our public health partners,” said Charlotte Center City Partners Chief Creative Officer Robert Krumbine. “We believe in the mission of Charlotte SHOUT! and are excited to create an opportunity to welcome artists and thought leaders from around the world and showcase incredible local talent from right here in our own community.”