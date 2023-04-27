New proposal for Eastland Yards site includes plans for soccer field, concert venue

There are still 20 acres of land available after Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced it would no longer build a facility for Charlotte FC on the grounds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development proposal could bring an entertainment venue, a soccer field and e-sports to Eastland Yards, the site of the formal Eastland Mall.

A representative for Southern Entertainment confirmed with WCNC Charlotte that the proposal, named QC East, would involve Charlotte Soccer Academy, Southern Entertainment, and Carolina Esports Hub.

Developers said the multipurpose facility would benefit the community physically, culturally and educationally through youth sports, entertainment, special events, Esports, and technology.

"We are thrilled to have such an accomplished team of partners on board for the potential development of QC East," Bob Durkin of South Entertainment said. "Our combined knowledge in various areas of entertainment, sports and technology will be invaluable in creating a dynamic and inclusive space that serves the needs of the local and regional community if given the opportunity."

There are still 20 acres of land available after Tepper Sports & Entertainment announced it would no longer build a facility for Charlotte FC on the grounds.

Three different groups have expressed interest in the site, which once housed Eastland Mall, but the city decided to extend its deadline for additional bids for about two more months.

CharlotteEAST, a nonprofit advocacy board, expressed concerns about the time the process is taking.

“We have been fighting for two decades now, for a project, or for an entity that will bring economic development to our corridor,” Greg Asciutto, the chair of CharlotteEAST board of directors, said.



In March, Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee heard about three different projects: The Eastland Aquatic Center, a Racquet Sports Entertainment District, and a Target store.

Both sports options would require more money to be raised, with some of that money coming from the city and taxpayers.

