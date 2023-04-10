New skatepark to be built at Kilborne Park

For years, the Eastland Mall site was home to skaters who said they built the Eastland Skatepark from the ground up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A demolished Charlotte skatepark could soon get new life. The skatepark, which was located at the old Eastland Mall on Central Avenue for years, will now be rebuilt just minutes away at Kilborne Park.

For years, the Eastland Mall site was home to skaters who said they built the Eastland Skatepark from the ground up. Now, as a new land development project gets underway at the Eastland Mall site, the skatepark could return just down the street.

Steve Barrett and Luke Giduz with the Charlotte Skate Foundation said the Eastland DIY SkatePark was built in 2015 at the old Eastland Mall site by skaters in the city.

But the skatepark wasn’t an approved project, and last year it was torn down as the city prepares for new housing, retail and restaurants in the area.

This time, Giduz said they’re working with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation to make it happen, with hopes to build a new location just minutes away at Kilborne Park transforming the tennis courts into a space for skaters.

It's good news for Darius McDonald, who said Eastland was like a lifeline for him and many others.

The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation department doesn't have a finalized agreement with the Charlotte Skate Foundation yet, but hopes to have more information to share in the next few weeks and to have the new skatepark completed by the summer.

The Charlotte Skate Foundation is accepting donations for the Kilborne DIY Skatepark through GoFundMe.

