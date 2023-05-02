6 home maintenance tasks to tackle this spring

Tackle this to-do list before summer hits to keep more money in your pocket long-term.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you own a home, there’s always something that needs to be done. While the to-do list might seem endless, there are certain home maintenance tasks that, if done regularly, can save you money in the long run.

Here are the tasks to tackle this spring according to The New York Times:

Change the ceiling fan direction

Blades should be moving counterclockwise in warmer months to push warm air up and clockwise in colder months to push warm air down to the floor.

Tune-up for your HVAC.

To make sure your furnace is in tip-top shape, hire a professional twice a year to find any potential issues before they become major problems. Also, change your air filters regularly.

Check windows.

Make sure all of your windows can close and lock properly. Functioning windows should form a seal to keep cool air inside and warm air out.

Check smoke alarms & carbon monoxide detectors

Having working alarms and detectors can save lives. Get in the habit of replacing batteries yearly.

Check gutters

Faulty or clogged gutters can potentially cause damage to your home's roof, siding, and trim should it rain. Now’s the time to check all of the gutters are free of debris.

Inspect home exterior

Look for cracks in the foundation or façade of your home. Check the roof for loose or broken shingles.