Crime

Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully, CMPD reports

Some nearby roads were closed as SWAT officers worked to bring the situation to a close.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT members with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a report of an armed and barricaded person inside a northwest Charlotte home Tuesday afternoon. Minutes after first sharing details, CMPD said the suspect surrendered peacefully and was in custody.

CMPD said they responded around 2 p.m. to a home on South Hoskins Road near Rozzelles Ferry Road. Details about the barricaded person weren't immediately available.

CMPD asked citizens to avoid the area, and that some nearby roads were closed as they continued to work.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers reported the suspect's peaceful surrender.

WCNC Charlotte will update this article when new details are made available.

