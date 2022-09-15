Electric ride-share options coming to Charlotte

The new ride option allows riders to request a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big changes are coming to Uber in the Queen City.

The ride-share company announced it's launching Uber Comfort Electric in 14 cities in North America on Thursday, including Charlotte.

Comfort Electric was initially launched for riders in San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles in May.

Earlier this year, the city of Charlotte announced it's working to have 100% of its vehicle fleet and facilities fueled by zero-carbon sources by 2030.

Charlotte City Council approved a pilot program between Charlotte Area Transit System and eTransenergy back in 2018. They're hoping this program will help them meet their goal to make Charlotte a low-carbon city by 2050.

“Our sustainability goal is bold—some people would like to say it's unattainable, but we don’t use that word here in Charlotte," Mayor Vi Lyles said.

The city's fleet is made up of more than 4,200 vehicles from fire trucks to small sedans, but of that total only 88 of the vehicles are electric. Electric vehicles make up about 2% of the total number, which makes it a very ambitious goal for them to hit within the next eight years.

