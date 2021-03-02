Will COVID-19 decimate Charlotte's food scene or strengthen it?

The restaurant scene took a beating due to COVID-19 restrictions and closures, but industry insiders said Charlotte foodies may be in for a big surprise.

What will Charlotte's food scene look like in 2021?

Adam Williams, who works to pair developers with open sites to build new restaurants, said 2019 was "gangbusters" for restauranteurs in the Queen City.

Patrick Whalen is one of the co-owners of the popular Uptown restaurant 5Church Charlotte , hitting "record numbers" in 2019.

There's no denying it: 2019 was an incredible time for the Charlotte restaurant scene.

More than a dozen of them closed, from longtime favorites like Carpe Diem and Ilios Noche to newer favorites like La Belle Helene and Zeppelin .

This week, they are finally reopening, but not every Charlotte restaurant has survived the chaos of COVID-19.

“We decided 'Let's close until we can see the light at the end of the tunnel in some way or another,'” Whalen explained.

“If you can survive COVID, you can get through anything," Whalen said. "When we had to close the second time, I broke my foot because I kicked a box out of frustration.”

Then, 2020 hit. The back-and-forth battle of restrictions and changing state guidelines led to irritation in the industry.

Chapter two : What it's like for restaurateurs

But out of those ashes, almost as many new restaurants have opened or are about to open.

Williams said he gets calls daily from people looking to open restaurants. He believes the restaurant scene is going to be just fine, in part because Charlotte is still a growing city and because the pandemic has made residents appreciate the atmosphere a restaurant provides.

"We’re communal people, and people are gonna want to get out and back to their normal routines," Williams said.

Paul Verica is the acclaimed chef and owner of The Stanley in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, and he has been working for the last year to open his next restaurant, Orto NoDa. The restaurant will serve Italian cuisine with "a big emphasis on homemade pasta and pizza," Verica explained. It's even going to feature an upside-down pizza with toppings on the bottom and the sauce on top.

Now expected to open this February, Verica was actually in Italy doing research and development for Orto NoDa in February 2020 when the pandemic started to take hold over there.

“My fiancé is a pulmonologist, and she started reading her email and got us out of there," Verica recalled.

Right after they got back from Genoa on Feb. 15, America stopped allowing travelers from Italy. They've been struggling ever since to stay on track with the restaurant opening.

“It's been a tough time to open a restaurant. Any time is a tough time to open a restaurant, but the last 11 months have been a little more trying than normal," Verica shared with WCNC Charlotte. "It’s been an all-around stressful, difficult time, permitting delays, ran into normal construction delays, it's been really difficult to build our management team.”

Verica said finding a good staff was more difficult than he expected, too.

“I think people are a little hesitant, especially those getting extra unemployment if they can hang out and get by," Verica admitted. "I think some people have moved and left the city, and some have gotten out of the industry. The industry has been so decimated by this whole thing.”

Verica said it's been "beyond stressful."

"I feel like there's a light at the end of the tunnel; [we] have to keep pushing through," Verica said.

Verica thinks it's crucial to keep pushing forward because he believes in his project.