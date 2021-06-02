'It seems like a lifeline, but it's not' | COVID-19 relief scams targeting Carolinians who are looking for help

Here are some tips on how to detect and avoid COVID-19 relief scams according to the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanks to the COVID-19 relief package that passed in December 2020, hundreds of millions of dollars will go to replenishing local programs designed to help Carolinians make ends meet.

There are dozens of programs in the Charlotte area that are offering financial assistance, but it’s not always easy to distinguish what’s legitimate from what’s a scam.

“You have a lot of programs now that offer relief to people and scammers, know that," Karen Moskowitz, consumer attorney for Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, said.

She said they’ve tracked countless pandemic related scams, and there’s been a surge since the latest COVID-19 relief package passed.

“People are desperate; people have lost their jobs," Moskowitz said. "They can't pay the rent, can't pay utilities. And so when they get a call, it seems like a lifeline. They are desperate, and they're ready to try to get help.”

The latest federal COVID-19 relief package allocated $700 million to North Carolina, and that money is being dispersed to dozens of legitimate local programs.

“You can go on our website, the Center for Legal Advocacy, [and] we have a list of some of those programs," Moskowitz said.

There have also been reports of fake groups popping up, claiming they can help pay your bills.

“What the scammers are usually trying to get is access to some personal identifying information," Moskowitz explained. "They can apply for credit in your name, they can apply for loans in your name.”

Moskowitz said they’ve also seen fraudulent financial assistance applications making the rounds online.

“People shouldn't sign anything," she said.

But she said most of the scams they’re tracking started as a cold call.

“You're not going to get a cold call from any of these government agencies," Moskowitz said.

Most legitimate assistance programs won’t make random calls, either.

“If you get a cold call, and you're not sure about it, just get their contact information, hang up, and then you can google who you really need to contact," she said.

If you do think you’ve fallen for a scam, Moskowitz suggested putting an alert on your credit and then reporting it to the state.

“Contact the NC Attorney General's Office," Moskowitz outlined. "There is a consumer protection division. They can contact the North Carolina Secretary of State for charitable organizations, or they can call us. We're happy to talk to people if they think something is scammy.”

If you come across something you think may be a scam, you can also email us money@wcnc.com.

Here are some tips on avoiding scammers from the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy: