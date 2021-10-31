Do the 'dollar markets' really save you money?

The short answer is yes, they do, but is the selection worth it? Consumer Reports investigated this issue with secret shoppers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation pushing prices higher, every dollar counts.

So, where is the best deal? Is it worth it to poke at the dollar store chains?

These are complicated times. Unemployment is still high, the workforce is still short millions of people and there are demand issues and hold ups in the supply chain.

All of that makes the shopping experience more expensive. So, is it worth it to shop the dollar store chains? The answer is actually yes and no.

Stores that promise big savings really do deliver. Consumer Reports recently did a study looking at items bought both at stores that highlight the dollar business model and big-name grocery stores.

“At Consumer Reports, we had secret shoppers around the county go in and look for 12 items, and for every one of those shoppers, when compared to a local grocery store, the dollar store returned the lower overall price. So, deals are still being had at dollar stores” said Brian Vines, who wrote the article for Consumer Reports.

What items did they look at? Items we all shop, we all buy, and we all use.

Campbell's tomato soup, Hunt’s pasta sauce, toothpaste, dish soap, and pasta noodles. Vines said the only drawback is the selection. In the dollar business model, it is a bit shallow, meaning grocery stores offer more of those brand name items to choose from.

Vines and Consumer Reports say 90% of consumers are shopping at the dollar market chains with some regularity. The pandemic has in fact changed habits.