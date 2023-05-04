Duke Energy plans utility bill increases over 3 years

Your Duke Energy bill is about to go up. The question is by how much?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your Duke Energy bill will likely be going up but it's still unclear exactly by how much.

North Carolina utility regulators will meet Thursday to discuss how much Duke Energy will be allowed to raise electricity rates, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh.

"Duke Energy has been making investments to strengthen the electric grid to make it more resistant to outages from severe weather and other threats," Duke spokesperson Jeff Brooks said. "We've also been preparing the grid to transform it to be ready for cleaner energy options in the future. All of these investments are delivering very real benefits to customers but there's a cost of that."

Duke announced a partial settlement last week with the state Utilities Commission Public Staff that would reduce the company's original request to raise rates by 16% over the next three years. The recalculation of the rate hike hasn't been decided.

Duke Energy said the largest increase would be in the first year of the. The proposed increase would hike a normal Duke customer's total payments by $25 over a three-year period.

Duke Energy estimates the new rates will be in place by Oct. 1.

