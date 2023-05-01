Snow way: Charlotte gets no snow for first time in history

For the first time in recorded history, Charlotte had zero snowfall from October through May 1, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in recorded history, Charlotte saw zero snowfall from Oct. 1 to May 1, chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said Monday.

This past winter also marked the third time in recorded history that Charlotte had zero snowfall from December through February. The last time Charlotte was even this close to having no snow from Oct. 1 to May 1 was 2012 when the Queen City only registered a trace.

In fact, the last time it even snowed in Charlotte was Jan. 29, 2022, with 0.2" falling.

Overall, snowfall in Charlotte has been trending down for some time with only two winters seeing more than 6 inches since 2010, according to Panovich's data. Just a decade ago, the 30-year average for snowfall in Charlotte was 4.4". It's now just 3.5" as climate change impacts our weather in the Carolinas.

While the Charlotte metro didn't see any snowfall this past winter, we did have some cold weather. It was dangerously cold on Christmas Eve and Christmas, with a wind chill of 3 below zero. This led to the Panthers playing the coldest home game in team history with a kickoff temperature of just 20 degrees. Factoring in the wind chill, it felt like a frigid nine degrees in Bank of America Stadium.

The dangerously cold air also caused problems for Duke Energy with prolonged freezing temperatures leading to days of outages and pleas for power conservation across the Carolinas. As many as 500,000 Duke Energy customers lost service on Christmas Eve morning amid near-record low temperatures.

