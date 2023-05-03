'We're the lucky ones': Charlotte couple overcomes broken foster care system to adopt young girls

The foster care system was broken long before the pandemic but now it's a total mess, leaving hundreds of kids in limbo waiting to hear who they'll call mom or dad.

When no one else could care for the girls, the Leonards immediately chose to adopt. But it was a long, tedious and frustrating process.

This family set out to be a stopover place for kids going through difficult times, but they soon switched gears and decided to adopt. The only problem is there was nothing quick about the process. It took almost four years, shining a spotlight on a broken system that's worse than ever thanks to the pandemic.

One Charlotte family spent years trying to adopt two little girls and just finalized everything a few weeks ago. What needs to change? Will the system ever catch up, and what happens to the kids caught in the middle?

Hundreds of kids are in foster care right now in Mecklenburg County, waiting to hear who they'll call mom or dad. But there aren't nearly enough foster families for all the kids who need them.

There are some things you just want your mom to take care of.

In the Leonard household, there is one child on the floor playing with her dad and some toys. Her younger sister is sitting on the kitchen counter getting a Band-Aid for a boo-boo.

"There you go. Feel better now?" Robin Leonard told her daughter. "Can I have a kiss? Love you."

Fostering these little girls has been more than the family ever dreamed of.

"It's amazing," Robin said. "It's been the hardest thing we've ever done but also the most beautiful."

Robin and Beau Leonard were almost empty nesters. They had two kids in college and two more almost there when a friend became a foster parent. This prompted them to immediately sign up, too.

"Our goal initially was to have 100 kids a few weeks [or] months at a time," Beau said. "We just wanted a place where kids could have a temporary situation. That's what we thought we would provide."

And then the second child came into their home. A 13-month-old little girl in January 2019.

"She had just not been taken care of," Robin said. "She was really dirty. The way she acted the first time we gave her a bath I don't know if she'd ever had a bath."

They immediately fell in love.

"Bringing her in and watching the transformation, watching her smile come back, find words, learn how to play, gobble down food, it was just an amazing thing to be a part of," Robin Leonard said.

Originally, they thought she'd stay for a week but attempts to find another family member to care for her fell flat. Then they got another surprise. Leah would soon have a sibling.