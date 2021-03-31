She was being charged for a service she didn't have. Then she got McGinty

If you have an odd charge show up on your statement, it could be fraud, which is why it is very important to check every month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How often do you really look at your bills? Do you itemize, even investigate strange charges, even when they are small? It paid off for one WCNC viewer, who needed to “Get McGinty” to help cross the finish line with this problem.

It was fraudulent activity on her account, but checking the statement carefully is how that fraud was discovered. Then came the task of fixing everything.

This consumer issue started in late 2020; after all, what else could go wrong in 2020?

It was a reoccurring charge of $107, from Microsoft for a subscription-based service. Jennifer La Fuente thought to herself, 'I don’t have their service, this must be a mistake'.

“I noticed the charge on my account, contacted them, disputed the charge, thought I did everything right, only to have it happen again,” La Fuente told us.

La Fuente’s attempt to get it resolved involved getting new cards and canceling the other. The conclusion was someone hacked it and stole the card number, so it made sense to change passwords and get new cards. But then, it happened yet again, a third time. And here is the every-viewer takeaway from this story, something most people don’t know.

“The major credit card companies, if you have a recurring subscription, will automatically notify them of a card change, the merchant gets the new information,” said La Fuente.

Therefore, her new cards kept being charged even though she didn’t share the numbers with anyone.

Credit card fraud has risen sharply; industry experts say there were about $11 billion in losses by the end of 2020.

“At that point, we caution people, you might want to put a fraud alert on your credit card or even have a credit freeze,” said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau.

La Fuente said a Microsoft specialist dove into the case again after she emailed WCNC’s Bill McGinty, who in turn, emailed Microsoft. The problem was discovered, and La Fuente and her card were disconnected from the issue, which is all she wanted.