Ukraine is thousands of miles away, but impacts of the war there are being felt here in the U.S. One of the biggest impacts: gas prices.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to AAA in Charlotte, gas is averaging $3.91 a gallon on March 7. A week ago, it was $3.57. A month ago it was $3.22.

The national average for a gallon of gas is more than $4. It's the first time since 2008 that it’s been that high. Experts predict we could see record highs this week.

"The oil market reacts much like the stock market," Doug Shupe, the corporate communications manager for AAA, said. "It gets very jittery when it comes to volatility and we're seeing a lot of volatility right now, and unfortunately drivers are paying for that at the gas pump."

Prices have jumped every day since the Russian war on Ukraine began.

"If they keep fighting this war, I believe we'll exceed five dollars in less than a month," Massachusetts gas station owner Daniel Sanchez said.



With no end in sight for the war in Ukraine, experts say we may need to look at other options to relieve the pain at the pump. Those include more domestic production and further tapping the national oil reserve.

However, there are things you can do yourself to help make your gas last longer.

“Probably the biggest thing is tire pressure," Steve Sargent with Milex Autocare, said. "And it can rob you up to 20% of your gas mileage depending on what the pressure is."

He said to make sure to check the manufacturer's recommended tire pressure for your vehicle and keep it at that.

“I'd say about once a week, especially right now, when gas prices are getting so high, I would check it once a week," Sargent said.

Sargent said driving on the highway instead of side roads can also help.