Harvard MBA students offer free guidance to secure PPP loans

FinGig has helped more than 400 small businesses receive government money with more than $130 billion in federal funding still up for grabs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For several months now, thousands of self-employed small business owners have been in limbo wondering how they’ll manage to stay afloat financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now through FinGig a pair of MBA Harvard students are offering step by step help to successfully get small business owners through the PPP, Paycheck Program Program application process.

Chyrs Nikopoulos and Shrey Kapoor are classmates and co-founders of FinGig, a go-to resource for self-employed workers to get the full understanding of the government money they want and need.

“We not only make it accessible, but we help with awareness,” Nikopoulous said.

Through direct over the phone communication, FinGig’s team of volunteers work to guide you step by step to getting the government assistance loans available to small business owners. The help is offered absolutely free. President Trump recently signed into law an extension past the original June 30th deadline to apply for this federal funding.

“We realized that independent contractors and small businesses are disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic because they are more likely to be on the front line with jobs like uber drivers, owning restaurants, and hair stylists,” Kapoor said.

So far FinGig has helped more than 400 small businesses get PPP. The group tells WCNC Charlotte there is still more than $130 billion in federal funding available to assist.

“We’re trying to help as many individuals as possible,” Nikopoulos said. “There’s a lot of small businesses that need help and it’s the least we can do.”

If you are a small business looking to apply for PPP and need some help call 617-398-0544 or visit FinGig.org.