Rock Hill leaders to consider face mask mandate

Rock Hill City Council will discuss an emergency ordinance Monday morning that would require face masks to be worn in public areas.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the United States and in the Carolinas, Rock Hill city leaders are expected to discuss a mandatory face mask requirement Monday.

Should Rock Hill make face masks mandatory, it would join a growing list of South Carolina cities that will require them, including Charleston, Columbia and Greenville. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said last week he will not require them statewide, saying such an order would be ineffective and difficult to enforce. He is encouraging people to wear masks and to follow the rules to help slow the virus.

"This is a dangerous, deadly disease," McMaster said. "You've got to follow the rules, wear your masks, keep that social distance. Wash your hands. If you're sick stay home. If you have any belief you have it get a test."

On Sunday, South Carolina health officials announced 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths linked to the virus. The state is also at an a record high for hospitalizations and has an alarming percent positive trend.