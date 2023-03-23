Johnson C. Smith students hold rally to drum up support in Home Depot contest

Last year, Johnson C. Smith University won $30,000 from Home Depot for campus improvements. This time, students are hoping to win the grand prize of $150,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second year in a row, students at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte are hoping to cash in on a contest that will upgrade their campus.

It sounds like a party on the campus of Johnson C. Smith, with funnel cakes, lemonade and even the marching band. But it's not just any social gathering, it's a party with a purpose.

"Today is the Home Depot Retool Your School voting party, so we are encouraging our students to vote," a staff member said.

JCSU is once again competing in Home Depot's annual "Retool Your School" campus improvement grant competition. The contest invites historically Black colleges and universities to participate with the winner scoring $150,000 for campus improvement projects.

Home Depot will select 30 HBCUs to win grant money with the grand prize going to the school that earns the most votes.

JCSU officials said they would use that $150,000 to improve the student union, known as the Bullpen. Last year, JCSU won $30,000, which was used to improve the Greenfield Gardens. Those renovations made the area much more inviting for students looking for a gathering place.

This event is just another way to remind students to cast a ballot to support their alma mater.

"We really do care about our school community and we really feel we deserve this money because HBCUs are very much underfunded," Tejah Travis, a junior at JCSU, said. "We need this money to create better spaces so that more people can come to our school and have a great place to learn."

But voting isn't just for students. Anyone can help JCSU win the grant. That means family, friends, students and neighbors can vote. Even people who don't live in Charlotte can vote for JCSU if they choose.

"We should win because we have a deep relationship with the community," Travis said. "This year, Home Depot is awarding a community grant, so if we win that grant, we're going to work with the citizens of Charlotte to rebuild something in the community."

Voting for the contest is really simple. Just click this link, select "Cluster 3" from the menu and choose Johnson C. Smith. Voting is unlimited through March 26.

