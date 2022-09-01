Bank of America launches new zero down, zero closing cost mortgages in select cities

First-time homebuyers in a select group of cities, including Charlotte, are eligible for zero-down loans to grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities, including Charlotte, zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic communities.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 22, 2022.

Bank of America is offering the new option in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The new mortgages are known as the "Community Affordable Loan Solution," with the goal of helping more individuals and families obtain affordable loans.

“Homeownership strengthens our communities and can help individuals and families to build wealth over time,” AJ Barkley, head of neighborhood and community lending for Bank of America, said. “Our Community Affordable Loan Solution will help make the dream of sustained homeownership attainable for more Black and Hispanic families, and it is part of our broader commitment to the communities that we serve.”

The zero-down loans do not require mortgage insurance, the typical fee charged to buyers who put down less than 20% of the purchase price, and have no minimum credit score. Instead, eligibility will be based on factors like timely rent payments and on-time utility bill, phone and auto insurance payments.

Bank of America says prospective buyers must also complete a homebuyer certification course to apply for a zero-down loan.