Charlotte city council to vote on affordable housing projects

City leaders are set to allocate more than $15 million in funding to several developments throughout Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are expected to vote Monday on funding allocations they hope will increase the development of affordable housing.

On Monday evening, the Charlotte city council is scheduled to vote on $9,200,000 in funding for several affordable housing projects.

The money would come from the Housing Trust Fund. The fund was created more than two decades ago and is used for the building or improvement of affordable housing units. Earlier this month voters passed a $50 million bond vote to help build more affordable housing units in the city.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition identified the Charlotte region as lacking over 45,000 units for extremely low-income renters. City council members continue to identify affordable housing as a key challenge they face.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote Monday evening on the following projects:

Fairhaven Glen: $1,150,000 in District 3

Ovata at Reedy Creek: $2,000,000 in District 4

Galloway Crossing: $1,000,000 in District 5

Bishop Madison Homes: $250,000 in District 2

Grounds for Change: $4,500,000 in District 1

Ballantyne Seniors: $1,400,000 in District 7

Evoke Living at Morris Field: $5,500,000 in District 3

The council will also vote on $6,000,000 in additional funding for the South Village Apartments, which are also located in District 3. These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan.

These votes take place as part of the city council's regular meeting schedule.