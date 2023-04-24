Charlotte leaders looking to cut down on rising home prices

The $1.5 million plan would start a pilot program, providing reimbursement grants to developers who incorporate affordable housing units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is looking to cut down on rising home prices.



Leaders are looking to sign off on more than $23 million that will help people struggling to make ends meet.

Charlotte is proposing a pilot program to support the production of affordable housing developments throughout the city, encouraging developers to be more inclusive in their projects.

The $1.5 million plan would provide reimbursement grants to developers who incorporate affordable housing units.

Some of the qualifications for the pilot program include requiring 20% of the housing units in the development to be affordable to households who make well below the median income.

"The more we can keep people in affordable units, the less we have to build," Mayor Vi Lyles said.

As officials work to tackle the issue, city data shows 32,000 units are needed to address Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis.

The meeting Monday night is set to start around 6:30 p.m.