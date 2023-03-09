Tiny homes may soon be allowed in Concord

Concord leaders are considering a proposed ordinance that would pave the way for tiny homes in city limits.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord city leaders are scheduled to discuss a proposed ordinance that would allow tiny homes in city limits to address the growing need for affordable housing.

City officials said they have received an increasing number of inquiries from developers about smaller homes on smaller lots in areas that currently have single-family homes. The current proposal includes two levels of smaller homes — tiny homes and larger "cottage homes" — that are still smaller than conventional single-family houses. Concord City Council said the ordinance has been reviewed by an architect who has experience building tiny homes.

In addition to allowing tiny homes, the proposed ordinance would include a slight tweak to multifamily design standards to ensure that spacing between buildings is consistent across all building types, such as townhomes and apartments.

Concord wouldn't be the first Charlotte-area city allowing tiny homes. Gaston County officials made a zoning change in February 2022 that created an opportunity for tiny home communities.

"We wanted to be proactive instead of reactive," Brian Sciba, the director of planning and development services for Gaston County, said.

Sciba said the county hoped tiny homes would create more affordable housing and create new opportunities for homeless veterans and children aging out of foster care who have nowhere to go. Purple Heart Homes, a North Carolina nonprofit that helps veterans with housing and employment, built two tiny homes for veterans in Statesville last February.