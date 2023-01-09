'I feel like I have a shot at life, at happiness' | Nonprofit seeking solutions to housing for the formerly incarcerated

There are challenges for those coming out of incarceration. After being released, many struggle to find housing. This can prevent them from staying out of jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman who lived on the streets for more than two decades has gone from homeless to housed.

She finally has a place to call home, as the nonprofit Freedom Fighting Missionaries seeks solutions to help formerly incarcerated people get a roof over their head.

“I love it here," Chinara Emerson said.

Inside her new home, she finally has stability.

“We were pretty well off when I was a child," Emerson said. "As my mom got older, my mom got sick, and it became very difficult and ever since then, it’s been a downpour of problems.”

That downpour of problems wasn't just about being homeless. It was about spending time behind bars too.

"I’ve done a lot to try and survive," Emerson said. “Pretty standard stuff when you don’t have anywhere to live, you get in fights, you sell drugs to make money.”

There are challenges for those coming out of incarceration.

“It does something to your mind that makes you feel like you deserve it," Emerson said. “It’s very harsh."

After being released, many struggle to find housing. This can prevent them from staying out of jail.

“I just wasn’t fitting any particular program and everywhere I would go they would tell me no,” Emerson said.

That is, until Freedom Fighting Missionaries said yes to Emerson.

“It’s their backgrounds that are hindering them from safe, affordable housing,” Kenny Robinson, executive director for Freedom Fighting Missionaries, said.

Robinson said landlords don't want to lease to people with criminal backgrounds. His organization worked to create a network of landlords that will, but it's taken several people coming to the table to create change.

“It’s been a truly collaborative effort," Robinson said.

Robinson said they're also one of the first organizations to receive Emergency Housing Vouchers.

Inlivian is a nonprofit real estate holding company that administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program for the Charlotte region. They said Freedom Fighting Missionaries has successfully leased 16 emergency housing vouchers.

“I feel like I have a shot at life, at happiness," Emerson said.

No longer behind bars, in front of Emerson stands her new reality.

"A lot of hope that things will stop, the cycle ends -- that kind of peace of mind, you can’t buy it from anywhere," Emerson said.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

This story is part of ‘I Can’t Afford to Live Here,’ a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve, including affordability. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you by providing the following assistance programs in Charlotte: