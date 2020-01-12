Mecklenburg County program helps keep homes heated during pandemic

A new program through DSS will assist homeowners with a one-time payment of $300, $400 or $500 for heating expenses.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services announced a new program to help residents who may be struggling financially this winter keep the heat on in their homes.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program offers funds for eligible households so homeowners don't have to choose between heating their home and paying for other basic needs.

DSS officials note a homeowner does not have to be at risk of disconnection or delinquent to receive a one time direct vendor payment in the amount of $300, $400 or $500.

Qualifications:

One U.S. citizen or legal resident living in the household

Income below 130% of Federal Poverty Level

Resources (savings, retirement account, stocks etc.,) at or below $2,250

Responsible for energy bills

Applicants must provide either a State ID card, Driver's License or Passport as well as a utility bill, SSN and proof of income.

Seniors who are over 60 years of age can begin applying immediately for assistance. All other households will be able to apply on Jan. 4, 2021.

The funds will be available through March 31 or until they run out.

Residents can apply directly by downloading the application on the county's website. The application can be mailed in(301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211), emailed (lieap@mecklenburgcountync.gov) or dropped-off at either DSS office (301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211 or 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, NC 28208.)