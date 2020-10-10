Non-profit offers to pay to make homes energy efficient

Blue Ridge Community Action is looking for low-income homeowners in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blue Ridge Community Action is offering grants to low-income homeowners to make their homes energy efficient for free.

The non-profit is accepting applications to help families replace heating systems, install energy efficient appliances and add insulation, among other options.

BRCA's energy director Shawna Hanes said they're particularly looking to help families in Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

"With the pandemic, I do anticipate that there will be an uptick in need," Hanes said. "We are here to assist those clients in need."

Blue Ridge Community Action will be holding an application event in Charlotte on October 26, 28 & 30 from 10am-3pm, by appointment only, at 601 E. 5th St. Training Room 2 Charlotte, NC 28202.

Appointments can be made by calling 704-248-3750.