New plaza in Uptown to become Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Monday that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company’s new corporate headquarters.

Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house about 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint in the Charlotte area and reduce costs to benefit customers.

Duke Energy said in a news release that once the new tower is complete, the company plans to sell its 526 Church Street and 401 College Street facilities and exit 400 South Tryon Street. The plan will consolidate the space the company occupies in the Charlotte area over the next several years with the goal of reducing its footprint from approximately 2.5 million square feet to approximately 1 million square feet.

“We’re excited to transition our employees into the Duke Energy Plaza, where we will drive additional collaboration and innovation to deliver the affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy our customers expect and achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” Donna Council, Duke Energy’s senior vice president of administrative services and real estate, said. “We’re moving to a new workplace model that provides teammates with more flexibility and hybrid work options, reducing the need for the large real estate footprint we currently occupy. We remain firmly committed to Uptown Charlotte with an office tower that we’ll be proud to call our new home.”

New workplace strategy model

The company announced that it's adopting a new workplace model where some office employees will work onsite or remotely full-time, but the majority of office employees will have a hybrid schedule where they will split time between working in the office and working remotely.

Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters will be located at the new Duke Energy Plaza beginning in 2023. Until that time, the company will transition into other existing facilities and begin to adopt the new workplace model.