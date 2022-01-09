New report: Charlotte second only to Raleigh as best city to start an online business

Century Link released a report for the top 10 cities for online startups based on several factors.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a recent report released by internet provider Century Link, Charlotte is second only to Raleigh as the best city to start an online business.

The telecom company looked at five factors: quality of life, tax rank, economic rank, average internet speed and broadband access percentage, and government technology.

"It's a trend for small businesses to move more to online," Century Link Communications Specialist Andrew Allen said. "Running an e-commerce store has become cheaper and easier than it ever was in the past. That has made it so small businesses can reach a market outside of their local area."

Quality of life is one of the reasons Netrocon CEO Shirley Vincent moved to Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



"I moved to Charlotte nine years ago," Vincent said. "One of the big obvious reasons that everybody moves is because it's a great place to raise a family."

Vincent described Netrocon as a digital marketing company that helps businesses grow by acquiring new customers online.

"I find that Charlotte has one of the fastest tech and innovation hubs," Vincent said. "And Charlotte has embraced online and remote work pretty early on, not just during the pandemic."

Allen told WCNC Charlotte a work-life balance is very important to many entrepreneurs.

"That's why North Carolina has the best, in our opinion, the best two cities to start off in business," Allen said.

"That's one of the key things for me as a mother, to be able to spend some time with our children," Vincent added.