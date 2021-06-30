How you can still remain protected after NC eviction moratorium ends Thursday

The Republican Council of State rejected a one-month extension to align with the national CDC eviction moratorium.

"A lot of people are still struggling with paying rent," Gov. Roy Cooper said during a news conference earlier this week.

In a statement, following the Council of State's decision, Cooper said, "It's disappointing to see Council of State members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes."

Some renters can still retain protections based on the CDC moratorium if they meet certain criteria.

Received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021, or

Were not required to report income to the IRS in 2020, or

Earn less than $99,000 ($198,000 filing jointly) per year, and

Cannot make rent payments due to lost income

Renters also need to provide this signed declaration form to their landlord to be protected from eviction while the federal moratorium remains in place.

North Carolina's HOPE Program is also available, providing rent and utility assistance to low-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

"We know that this money is going directly to landlords to pay for tenants who are behind if they're below a certain income," Cooper said.

However, the decision by the Council of State means people awarded HOPE funds may be at risk of eviction until checks are processed—which is currently averaging about 14 days.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts